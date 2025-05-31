/‘Don’t shift the blame’: India slams Pakistan over Indus Waters Treaty, says terror, not water, is the real issue

India has strongly pushed back against Pakistan’s claims that it violated the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing its neighbour of using terrorism to interfere with the agreement’s proper functioning.

Speaking at the United Nations conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said Pakistan’s accusations were baseless and politically motivated.

"We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemned such an attempt," said Singh during the plenary session on Friday.

Cross-border terrorism impacting treaty implementation

Singh argued that the original context of the treaty has changed over time, citing new developments such as climate change, population pressures and persistent cross-border terrorism.

He said, "It is an undeniable fact that there have been fundamental changes in circumstances since the Indus Waters Treaty was signed, which requires a reassessment of the treaty's obligations."

The Minister added that the treaty was meant to be upheld in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.

"However, the unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with an ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions," he said.

He further added, "Pakistan, which itself is in violation of the treaty, should desist from putting the blame of the breach of the treaty on India."

Shehbaz Sharif accuses India of endangering lives

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also speaking at the same conference, said India had taken a “unilateral and illegal” step in suspending the treaty and warned of serious consequences.

"India's unilateral and illegal decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus Basin's water, is deeply regrettable," Pakistani outlet Dawn quoted him as saying.

He said Pakistan would not allow India to cross the “red line” and put millions of lives at risk for political gain.

India suspended treaty after deadly Pahalgam attack

India decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on 22 April, which left 26 people dead. The move was one of several measures taken in response to the incident, which India blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 with the World Bank as a guarantor, regulates the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan.

UN glacier summit draws attention to ecological balance

The three-day UN summit, which concludes on Saturday, has brought together more than 2,500 delegates from 80 countries and 70 international bodies. The conference is focused on the vital role glaciers play in sustaining ecosystems and managing global water challenges.