British and French officials are considering situations where Trump might abandon the role of the mediator in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The “Coalition of the Willing” is developing plans to support Ukraine if the scenario arises.

“Let’s get real and admit the US will never be on board”, said an unnamed western diplomat. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the European officials are considering deploying a peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

The report claims that the mood at the meeting in the Dutch Capital was gloomy.

They stressed that they need to put more economic pressure on Russia. “It was mostly about how to sustain the necessary support to Ukraine when we assume that the US would only continue providing some specific assets, such as intelligence", said a European official.

The “Coalition of the Willing” is a meeting devised by Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, which is shifting focus to maintaining a ceasefire if that has been pursued by the United States. The Daily Telegraph noted that Washington has repeatedly failed to bring Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities in Ukrainian territories and lashed out at him by calling him “crazy”. Trump had repeatedly praised Putin on several occasions, and the European Union have been critical of Trump's commitment to put Ukraine under any serious pressure.

In case of any ceasefire being brokered, the European Union wants to focus on protecting the sovereignty of Ukraine independently of Washington.

Britain’s national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, is expected to be present at the latest round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday. Along with Keith Kellogg of the United States envoy, in Istanbul.

Russia is expected to present the conditions for peace with Ukraine on Monday. Both the European and the US counterparts have ruled out scenarios of Ukraine joining NATO.