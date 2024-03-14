Top 10 world news: India gets new election commissioners; Houthis test hypersonic missile; and more

India's President Droupadi Murmu appointed two new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu. The same evening Election Commission of India also released the names of donors to political parties. Elsewhere, there was a strong earthquake in Japan's Fukushima while Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have tested a hypersonic missile.

Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were appointed as two new election commissioners, a government notification said late on March 14 evening.

An earthquake of a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit Japan, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website indicated that the quake measured 5.6.



SpaceX has launched the third test flight of its Starship Super Heavy rocket from its Texas base, in a leap forward in space exploration. Starship by SpaceX is a fully reusable spacecraft designed to carry humans and cargo to destinations such as the Moon, Mars, and beyond.



The Houthis in Yemen claimed to have successfully tested a hypersonic missile, the group told Russian media on Thursday (Mar 14) amid escalating tensions in the West Asian region and ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways.



A UK court ruled on Thursday (March 14) that Australian computer scientist Craig Wright is not "Satoshi Nakamoto", the pseudonym used by the creator of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin when it was first unveiled in 2008.

Four individuals, among whom three were Indian nationals, were apprehended in New York after they leaped off a moving freight train coming from Canada in an attempt to enter the United States unlawfully. The incident, which occurred on March 12, led to the arrest of the four by US Border Patrol agents. According to reports, all four individuals were determined to be undocumented non-citizens.



Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a major head injury following which she was hospitalised. Banerjee is admitted at Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital, colloquially known as P.G. Hospital, in West Bengal capital Kolkata.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold a second and last review of Pakistan's $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) this week, the finance ministry and the IMF said on Wednesday, during which the South Asian nation will ask for a new longer-term bailout.



The Mumbai Ranji team continued its traditional dominance in the Indian domestic circuit by clinching their 42nd title on Thursday (Mar 14). Mumbai, the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy have been rewarded $600,000 (INR 5 crore) by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for their success. The reward followed after Mumbai beat state rivals Vidarbha by 139 runs in the final at the Wankhede Stadium.