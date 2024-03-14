Japan hit by massive 6 magnitude quake

An earthquake of a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit Japan, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website indicated that the quake measured 5.6.

The earthquake struck on Thursday (Mar 14) at 8:44 PM IST, with coordinates 37.20 degrees latitude, 141.00 longitude, and a depth of 68 kilometres. Its epicentre was located 208 kilometres northeast of Tokyo, Japan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:44:38 IST, Lat: 37.20 & Long: 141.00, Depth: 68 Km ,Location: 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement on X social media platform.

Local media outlets reported the powerful earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, Japan. A warning for a potential tsunami has not yet declared, as per reports.