Schumer calls for new leadership in Israel, says 'significant course corrections' needed for peace

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday (Mar 14) said that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a major obstacle to peace in the Middle East and called for new leadership in the nation.

Several other Democratic lawmakers have criticised Netanyahu's leadership during war, President Biden has even called the Israeli military's offensive in Gaza as "over the top".

Schumer, who is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States, said during his speech on the Senate floor that Israel must make "significant course corrections" to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.

He said, "I believe in his heart, his highest priority is the security of Israel. However, I also believe Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel."

Schumer stated in his speech that Netanyahu's government "no longer fits the needs of Israel" after October 7 — the day after the ongoing war started after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented cross-border attack on Israel, killing about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and official Israeli figures.

Hamas had also taken some 250 people as hostages, some of them were later returned as part of a deal in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

In the aftermath of the October 7 attack, Israel responded with strikes and ground incursions on Gaza that have killed more than 30,000 people, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Schumer also said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free hostages and get aid into Gaza.

He stated that the Israeli PM has been "too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza", which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows and claimed that Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah.

"If Prime Minister Netanyahu's current coalition remains in power after the war begins to wind down, and continues to pursue dangerous and inflammatory policies that test existing US standards for assistance, then the United States will have no choice but to play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change the present course," Schumer said.

"As a democracy, Israel has the right to choose its own leaders, and we should let the chips fall where they may. But the important thing is that Israelis are given a choice. There needs to be a fresh debate about the future of Israel after Oct. 7," Schumer said.

"In my opinion, that is best accomplished by holding an election," he said.

He also criticised Palestinians who support the militant group Hamas, as well as Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

