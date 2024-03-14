Yemen's Houthi group claims to have successfully tested hypersonic missile

The Houthis in Yemen claimed to have successfully tested a hypersonic missile, the group told Russian media on Thursday (Mar 14) amid escalating tensions in the West Asian region.

Citing a source, Sputnik reported, "Missile forces of the movement have successfully tested a missile that can reach speeds of up to Mach 8 [6,200 miles per hour] and is powered by solid fuel."

"Yemen plans to begin manufacturing it for use in attacks in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden, as well as against targets in Israel," it added.

The reports have mentioned that the Iran-backed rebel group is planning to begin manufacturing the missiles for use against targets in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as Israel.

Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden, but it caused no damage to any vessels.

"The missile did not impact any vessels and there were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM added in a statement early on Thursday.

"United States Central Command then successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, it said, adding "it was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region."