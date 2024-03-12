US intelligence says Iran ‘did not orchestrate nor had foreknowledge’ of October 7 attacks

Iranian leaders "did not orchestrate nor had foreknowledge of the Hamas attack against Israel", a US intelligence assessment report released on Monday (March 11) claimed while referring to the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel in which around 1200 people were killed. But it added that Tehran has since encouraged its proxy militias in the region to mount attacks against Israeli and US interests.

The report also warned that the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement "will consider a range of retaliatory options" in the immediate future depending on Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

Netanyahu's coalition is 'in jeopardy': US intelligence

The "annual threat assessment" report said Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition is "in jeopardy".

"Netanyahu’s viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultraorthodox parties . . . may be in jeopardy," the assessment said.

The assessment added that people's distrust of Israel's embattled premier "has deepened and broadened".

While Netanyahu has attempted to assuage public sentiment by purportedly launching a strong retaliatory state of war in Gaza after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, the failure to stop such an attack continues to hover over his prospects to be in power.

The US intelligence noted that "a different, more moderate government is a possibility" after any new election.

About 70 per cent of Israeli people want Netanyahu to step down either immediately or following the conclusion of the ongoing war in Gaza, according to public opinion polls.

Hamas threat will remain for years to come: US assessment

The US assessment said that Prime Minister Netanyahu's stated goal of "destroying Hamas" enjoys strong public support. But at the same time, Israel "probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come".

The report posed doubts over "governance outcomes" in post-war Gaza as Hamas continues to have significant public support and there remains "continued animosity" between the militant group and its rivals in the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.

"Much... will hinge on Israel’s decisions regarding how to deal with Gaza in the aftermath of its campaign as well as the scale and scope of its support for the PA," the report said.