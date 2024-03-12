Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu reacts to perceived tensions between Israel and US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Mar 11) reacted to the perceived disagreement between Israel and the United States, saying that it becomes harder to defeat the militant group Hamas.

During an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said, "To the extent that Hamas believes that there's daylight between us, that doesn't help."

This crucial interview comes after intensified criticism from US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the weekend.

The Israeli PM weighed in on an agreement, stating that it "helps the war effort, and it helps our efforts to achieve victory and obviously the release of the hostages."

Netanyahu also claimed that he and Biden have reached a wide agreement as both believe that civilians must be evacuated from Rafah before an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation.

The war effort is served by "the extent that the world thinks that America and Israel are united", he said further adding that he also appreciates the support that Biden has given Israel since the start of the war and "hopes it will continue until victory comes".

"Victory will come soon," he repeated, saying that it will come sooner, "the more united and not divided, or at least aren't giving the appearance of division."



Netanyahu on criticism of his policies

Netanyahu weighed in on the criticism of his policies for a long-term settlement with the Palestinians. He said, "When people say we have to talk with Netanyahu because he's holding back the prospect of this wondrous peace with a Palestinian state. You don't have an issue with me, you have an issue with the entire people of Israel."

On Sunday (Mar 10), Netanyahu reacted sharply to the recent comments by Biden that the Israeli prime minister is hurting the nation more than he is helping.

While speaking to Politico during an interview conducted Sunday, Netanyahu said "the overwhelming majority of Israelis," support his policies in Gaza and the actions being taken to destroy the militant group Hamas.

During the Fox News interview, Netanyahu hit back at Biden's comment that going into Rafah is a "red line" for him. He noted that leaving Hamas militants there intact is a "red line".

"We can't let Hamas survive," he said, insisting that Israel is "not getting off the gas" in the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton commented on perceived tensions between Biden and Netanyahu, saying that "there's no change in the strength of the two leaders' relationship".

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.