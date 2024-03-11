Israel 'verifying' if Hamas military leader Marwan Issa was killed in Gaza

Israel was verifying if Marwan Issa, the second-highest military leader of Hamas died in an air strike in Gaza, as the talks for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan continued to stumble.

If Marwan Issa is confirmed dead, it would be the highest-ranking official from Hamas in over five-month war that has killed tens of thousands in Gaza, the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Could Marwan Issa be dead?

On March 9 (Saturday), Israel bombed the Al-Nusseirat camp in central Gaza, Israeli Army Radio reported. The Israeli side reportedly had intelligence about the location of Issa, who leads the Hamas military wing called Izz el-Deen al-Qassam brigades.

A total of five people were killed in the bombing of Al-Nusseirat camp, Israeli Army Radio reported.

A day later, while Israel said its forces had killed militants in central Gaza, it did not mention if or not Issa was among those dead.

Issa features high on Israel's list of most-wanted leaders. He features together with the Hamas military wing head Mohammed Deif and Hamas's Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, who are accused of masterminding the Oct 7 attack that triggered the currently ongoing conflict.

What Issa's death could mean for Israel-Hamas war?

Issa's death would bring Israel closer to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's purported goal of 'decimating Hamas'. But it would also complicate the efforts to secure a ceasefire and a prisoner-hostage exchange. The talks for a ceasefire are ongoing through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed around 1200 people and took 253 hostages, according to the Israeli tallies. The consequent war has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians and injured about 73,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

The conflict has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million people, with many cramped into makeshift tents in southern Rafah city.