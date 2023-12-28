Son of Hamas Deputy Commander Marwan Issa killed in Israeli airstrike: Reports

Muhammad Issa, son of Hamas' Deputy Military Commander Marwan Ussa has been killed, according to Israeli media reports. Muhammad succumbed to early morning airstrikes from the Israeli side on Thursday (Dec 28), a report in Ynet has claimed.

Notably, this is Issa's second son to die after his oldest son died about a year ago due to an illness. At the time, Marwan was unable to get him out of the Gaza Strip for treatment.

Earlier in the day, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated that the second American citizen had died in Hamas captivity. The forum said Judi Haggai had died, days after her husband Gad Haggai was also pronounced dead.

Hamas is yet to confirm Haggai's death and will probably never do as has been the case with other hostages. Although the terror outfit has warned that "time is running out" for the hostages as the war enters its 13th week.

According to Israeli media reports, Haggai was a retired chef and a jazz musician, married to 70-year-old Judi Weinstein. The couple together had four kids and were grandparents to seven.

They were on their morning walk in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 when the Hamas terrorists entered the region and abducted them.

Notably, the couple captured a 40-second video clip that was shared in the group chat. The clip showed Weinstein asking Haggai what the recorded voice on the alert system said.

“Red alert,” answered Haggai while referring to the warning for the incoming rocket fire.

Since the October 7 attacks, as many as 1,140 people have died, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims Israel's military response has killed more than 21,000 people, mostly women and children.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.