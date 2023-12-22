Israel used 2,000-pound bombs to kill civilians in Gaza: Reports

Israel used its most destructive MK-84 bombs in the first week of counter-offensive military operations in Gaza, following the events of October 7, US media reports have claimed.

The New York Times, using artificial intelligence tool to scan satellite imagery of south Gaza for bomb craters claimed that Israel used the terrifying 2,000-pound bombs on areas it called "safe" for civilians and along the evacuation routes it claimed were "safe" for innocent Gazans to escape the bombings.

The investigation identified as many as 208 craters through satellite imagery and drone footage. According to munitions experts, only 2,000-pound bombs can form craters that measure 40 feet across or larger as was identified in the imagery.

The report added the bombs were used at least 200 times and that "even for those who followed every evacuation order, there was still no safety to be found".

Meanwhile, CNN also cited similar findings, stating that Tel Aviv's bombing in the first month of the war "had not been seen since Vietnam".

Notably, the US has sent more than 5,000 MK-84 munitions to Israel since the war began, despite President Joe Biden urging his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce civilian casualties.

When quizzed about the use of the bombs on civilians, an Israeli military spokesman said Tel Aviv's priority was destroying Hamas and such questions would be looked into at a later stage.

Israel-Hamas war

Ever since the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas expired earlier this month, the war has only intensified. Reports about another truce deal in the works have been doing the rounds but Israel, especially Netanyahu appears averse to any such agreement.

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Netanyahu said on Wednesday (Dec 20).

"Anyone who thinks we’ll stop is unmoored from reality. We’re raining fire on Hamas, hell fire. All Hamas terrorists, from first to last face death. They have two options only: surrender or die," he added.

Since the October 7 attacks, as many as 1,140 people have died, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims Israel's military response has killed 19,667 people, mostly women and children.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.