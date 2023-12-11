US: Coffee shop fires three antisemitic staffers for blocking Jewish customer from using washroom

A coffee shop in the US state of California has fired three of its employees after a viral video showed them blocking a Jewish woman from using the bathroom while hurling anti-Israel comments.

Amy and Chris Hillyard, the owners of Farley’s East in Oakland took to social media to announce the sacking saying the action of the employees was unacceptable.

“We do not tolerate any behaviour at Farley’s that makes people feel unwelcome or unsafe. Because this act was not aligned with our values, the employees involved in the incident are no longer employed by Farley’s,” the message read.

"Events like these strike fear in the Jewish community and perpetuate the rise of anti-Semitism in our community and around the world."

What did the employees do?

In the video, recorded by the Jewish customer, the three employees could be seen blocking the women from using the restroom. The customer had reportedly gone into the bathroom previously and noticed antisemitic graffiti scribbled on the mirror (Zionism = fascism) and the diaper-changing station (Your neutrality/apathy is enabling genocide).

The customer wanted to return and record the graffiti but the employees stood in her way. One of the people in the video told the lady that the cafe was a "private property" and that she needed to leave.

Another employee said, while gesturing his hand toward the door: “I know Israel loves taking private property and saying it’s their own, but we got to head [out]."

At this point, a woman who works at a neighbouring business offers her the use of its bathroom.

“I should not be excluded when other people are allowed,” she tells the employee from the neighbouring business.

As the argument progresses, one of the employees says: “All you’re going to get is a video of us saying that ‘Zionism is antisemitism’ because it is."

To which, the customer responds: “If you agree with [the graffiti], why are you afraid that I take a picture of it?”

Afterwards, the employees allow the woman to enter the restroom to record the graffiti and later give her a sendoff by saying: “Free Palestine. Now please go. It’s always … great, we LOVE it.”

The video gained more than 2.6 million views when it was posted on Tuesday by StopAntisemitism