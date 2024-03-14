SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy, targeting moon missions in future, launches in 3rd test flight

SpaceX has launched the third test flight of its Starship Super Heavy rocket from its Texas base, in a leap forward in space exploration. Starship by SpaceX is a fully reusable spacecraft designed to carry humans and cargo to destinations such as the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

This latest test flight follows meticulous upgrades implemented by SpaceX after two previous unsuccessful launches. "Starship’s Raptor engine burn is complete and Starship has entered a coast phase," SpaceX said while providing an update on the rocket. Notably, the spacecraft is loaded with over 4500 metric tonnes of propellant.

These enhancements, informed by invaluable insights gained from previous attempts, have resulted in substantial improvements to both the spacecraft and its ground support systems.

The launch was scheduled for 9:25 EDT on March 14. SpaceX will vie for a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. Notably, the earlier attempts included a splashdown near Hawaii.

In this launch, SpaceX has introduced a plethora of enhancements, including modifications to the booster and ship, along with a revised flight path. The mission aims to showcase several pivotal features such as the payload dispenser door, the capability to relight a Raptor in Space, and the ability to conduct in-space cryogenic propellant transfer.

Th rocket is 400 feet in height. This comes as NASA is gearing up to use the Starship for its upcoming Artemis 3 lunar mission. As part of NASA's Artemis initiative aimed at establishing sustainable scientific exploration on the Moon, astronauts will need to transition between various spacecraft for lunar landings.

Recently, NASA and SpaceX conducted qualification testing for the docking system crucial for enabling this capability.

In the Artemis III mission scenario, astronauts will travel from Earth to lunar orbit aboard the Orion spacecraft.

Upon docking with the lunar lander, the Starship Human Landing System (HLS), they will transfer to it for descent to the lunar surface. Following completion of surface activities, Starship will transport the astronauts back to Orion, awaiting them in lunar orbit.

Subsequent missions will involve astronauts transitioning between Orion and Starship via the Gateway lunar space station. Drawing upon SpaceX's proven Dragon 2 docking system used in missions to the International Space Station, the Starship docking system is adaptable to connect the lander either to Orion or to the Gateway.