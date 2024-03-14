Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader says Modi-led panel chooses 2 new poll commissioners

A panel led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Mar 14) chose two new election commissioners, Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. Chowdhury, a member of the panel, told reporters that the new commissioners are Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu. Kumar and Sandhu are former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Chowdhury told reporters that the Centre has the majority in the panel who appoints the election commissioners. "Earlier, they had given me 212 names, but 10 minutes before the appointment they again gave me just six names," Chowdhury said.

"I know that the CJI (Chief Justice of India) isn't there, govt has made such a law that the CJI doesn't interfere and the Central govt can choose a favourable name. I am not saying that it's arbitrary but the procedure that is being followed has some lacunae," he added and pointed out that the CJI should have been a part of the panel.

There is no official notification yet on the new election commissioners being chosen. These developments come just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country.