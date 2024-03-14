Computer scientist Craig Wright is not the inventor of Bitcoin, UK judge rules

A UK court ruled on Thursday (March 14) that Australian computer scientist Craig Wright is not "Satoshi Nakamoto", the pseudonym used by the creator of the cryptocurrency bitcoin when it was first unveiled in 2008.

"Dr Wright is not the person who adopted or operated under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto... Dr Wright is not the person who created the Bitcoin system," High Court judge James Mellor said, calling the evidence "overwhelming".

It may be noted that over the years, Craig Wright has claimed that he's the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by the author of the 2008 white paper behind Bitcoin.

However, he has failed to back his claims and people in the crypto world were not buying it.

A group called the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (Copa), with support from Jack Dorsey's company Block and Coinbase, is took Wright to court. They wanted the judge to say that Wright is not Nakamoto officially.

Wright's claims and the widespread scepticism around them have led to several legal clashes.

Also read | Bitcoin plummets to $40,000, hits lowest point since ETF debut

Who is Nakamoto?

Bitcoin's creator, mythically known as Nakamoto, published a paper in 2008 that became the basis for the cryptocurrency. Nakamoto interacted with the first Bitcoin users but vanished in 2011. Since then, people have been guessing who Nakamoto is. Wright came forward in 2016, but he hasn't been able to prove it because he hasn't shown the private keys needed to access the original bitcoins Nakamoto mined.