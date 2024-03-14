Three Indians held while illegally entering US from Canada

Four individuals, among whom three are Indian nationals, were apprehended in New York after they leaped off a moving freight train coming from Canada in an attempt to enter the United States unlawfully. The incident, which occurred on March 12, led to the arrest of the four by US Border Patrol agents. According to reports, all four individuals were determined to be undocumented non-citizens.

The Border Patrol agents stationed at Buffalo observed the four individuals jumping from the moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo.

Following the leap, the men abandoned the injured woman, who was unable to move due to her injuries. They were subsequently captured after a short while as police ran behind the accused individuals. The injured woman received initial medical assistance from Erie County Sheriff's deputies and officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Further investigation revealed that the woman and two men were Indian nationals, while the third man was from the Dominican Republic.

The three men are currently undergoing processing for deportation and are detained at the Batavia Federal Detention Facility awaiting a deportation hearing. They are facing charges under Sections 212 and 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as per reports.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin of the US Border Patrol Buffalo Sector commended the coordinated efforts of Border Patrol agents, CBP officers, and law enforcement partners in safeguarding the Western New York area.

Usually, illegal immigrants or refugees across borders enter from different countries to US with means of dangerous methods. One of them is "donkey" flights. In these situations, individuals may be transported clandestinely across borders, sometimes through remote or hazardous routes.

This can involve crossing deserts, mountains, or bodies of water, often with little regard for the safety or well-being of those being transported. There is a constant threat of detection by authorities, which can result in arrest, deportation, or other legal consequences for both the migrants and the facilitators of the transport.