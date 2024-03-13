Chief Justice of India honours meritorious daughter of Supreme Court cook

The daughter of a cook in the Indian Supreme Court was felicitated by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for securing a scholarship to study master's in law at two different universities in the United States. Supreme Court cook Ajay Kumar Samal's meritorious daughter Pragya was handed the Indian Constitution book signed by all the Supreme Court judges.

The Chief Justice also honoured Pragya's mother and father.

A top court official said it is a matter of pride for all Supreme Court officials.

Supreme Court judges give standing ovation to Pragya

Supreme Court judges gathered at the judges' lounge to commend Pragya, a law researcher associated with the Supreme Court's Centre for Research and Planning (CPR), along with her parents.

The judges, before commencing the day's proceedings, stood in ovation to acknowledge Pragya's dedication and achievements.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) then presented Pragya with three books on the Indian Constitution signed by every judge of the highest court, and gave shawls to her parents. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges today felicitated the daughter of a cook in the Supreme Court, for scoring a scholarship to study masters in law in two different universities in the United States.



"It is not just the responsibility of the government but also the citizens to ensure that every child, who wants to do higher studies or excel in sports, can achieve their dreams," the CJI remarked, according to the Press Trust of India, which captured the heartwarming moment in the judges' lounge.

Pragya received well-wishes from other judges for her future endeavours, who congratulated her on receiving admission offers from law schools such as Columbia Law School, Chicago Law School, and Michigan Law School.

Pragya singled out Justice Chandrachud for inspiring her. "He encourages young lawyers, and his words are like gems. He is my inspiration," she remarked, moved by the support and encouragement from the judiciary.