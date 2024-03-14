India: US chipmaker Qualcomm opens design centre for wireless tech, to generate 1600 jobs

American chipmaker Qualcomm, widely known for its 'Snapdragon' series of processors for smartphones and portable computers, has inaugurated its Design Centre in Chennai, southern India.

According to the firm, this Design Centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies. Additionally, it will actively contribute to Qualcomm's global Research and Development endeavours in 5G Cellular technology.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Cristiano Amon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated and Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology. Established at an investment of Rs. 177 crores (approx $22 million), the Chennai facility is expected to generate 1,600 jobs for skilled technology professionals.

Qualcomm Technologies Group General Manager, Connectivity, Broadband & Networking (CBN) Rahul Patel said, “The new Design Centre in Chennai plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India. It is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to Make in India strategy. With R&D as the centre's core expertise, it will be a key enabler in Qualcomm’s business growth and will accelerate the growth of market adoption of advanced wireless tech solutions.”

The firm also announced the inaugural edition of the 'Qualcomm 6G University Research India Program', in line with the India Government’s Bharat 6G Vision and to support academia in emerging 6G technologies. This program supports a select group of professors from various IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) and the IISc (Indian Institute of Science) in their research in key areas of 6G technologies.

Watch: Chinese chipmaker cleared in US criminal trade secrets case According to Qualcomm, the first cohort, comprising 17 academicians, will share the program funding of about USD 1.02 million over a period of three years.

The two-phase programme recently concluded its first phase, where it received research proposals from the shortlisted universities. Phase Two will be spread across three years and will entail regular engagement between professors, students, and their assigned points of contact, talks on 6G by R&D leads from Qualcomm group companies, and periodic workshops for the participants.