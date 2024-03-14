Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC releases Mamata Banerjee's hospital pictures after major head injury
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Photograph:(PTI)
Story highlights
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a major head injury on Thursday (March 14).
Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a major head injury following which she was hospitalised.
Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024
Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.