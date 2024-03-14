Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC releases Mamata Banerjee's hospital pictures after major head injury

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a major head injury following which she was hospitalised.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.

Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024 ×

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.