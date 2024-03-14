The Mumbai Ranji team has continued its traditional dominance in the Indian domestic circuit after clinching their 42nd title on Thursday (Mar 14). Mumbai, the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy are now rewarded $600,000 (INR 5 crore) by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for their success. The reward followed after Mumbai beat state rivals Vidarbha by 139 runs in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. 𝐂. 𝐇. 𝐀. 𝐌. 𝐏. 𝐈. 𝐎. 𝐍. 𝐒! 🏆



Coming into the match Mumbai were the favourites to win the final, however, provided Vidarbha’s recent success in the competition, it was a tough game to call. Mumbai led by Ajinkya Rahane was put into bat first in the match, but the decision backfired on them. Having bowled out Mumbai for 224, Vidarbha could not stand tall and were reduced to 105, handing the record champion a 119-run lead in the first innings.

The second innings was more competitive as a 136-run knock from Musheer Khan coupled with Ajinkya Rahane’s 95-run knock saw Mumbai score 418 in the second innings. The massive score meant Vidarbha needed 538 runs to win the final. However, like Mumbai, Vidarbha also gave a good response in their second innings as Akshay Wadkar (102), Karun Nair (74) and Harsh Dubey (65) led the foundation for the chase.

However, they were bowled out for 368 on with Player of the Tournament Tanush Kotian scalping four wickets in the second innings. This meant Mumbai won the final by 169 runs to bag their 42nd title in the historic competition. The win also sees Mumbai qualify for the Irani Trophy which will be held at the start of the next domestic campaign.

Rahane reflects on win