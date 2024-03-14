Former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson undecided on Pakistan coach job despite PCB accepting wage demands

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is believed to be a strong contender to take over as the head coach of Pakistan senior men's cricket team. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted his remuneration demands, it is reported that the ODI World Cup winner is still not decided on the coaching job.

According to sources on the board, Watson has demanded a whopping $2 million annually, which is approximately 46 million rupees a month. Earlier, the likes of Mickey Arthur, Richard Pybus, Bob Woolmer, Geoff Lawson, Dav Whatmore and Grant Bradburn have also taken up the coaching role for Pakistan, however, none of them have been paid as much as Watson has demanded.

"He has a young family in Australia and also has commitments in the USA Major League. So, he is weighing his options as the board wants him to spend maximum time in Pakistan helping them also discover and groom talent at the domestic level," the source said.

It is being reported that Watson -- who doesn't have the experience of coaching any international side -- is taking time to finalise the offer due to the frequent changes within the PCB and the coaching staff. Currently, the Aussie cricketer is busy coaching the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 edition, who have qualified for the playoffs.