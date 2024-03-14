Steve Smith at top gives opposition bowlers best chance to get him out, says ex-captain Tim Paine

Former Australia captain Tim Paine feels Steve Smith opening in Tests gives any opposition the best chance to remove him cheaply, something New Zealand bowlers did in the recently concluded away series. Although Paine admitted that with the ability Smith possesses, the veteran batter could succeed at the new position, he still sounded reluctant to watch Smith continue opening in the longer run.

Australia’s best Test batter since his debut, Smith found tremendous success batting in the middle overs, mainly at number four, compiling 32 Test tons at an average reading of 56.97. However, after David Warner retired from Tests early this year, Smith volunteered to take up the vacant spot, with selectors also willing to give him a new opportunity.

Playing ahead of the openers in contention like Bancroft, Harris and Renshaw, Smith had to score runs against the new ball in his first assignment against the Kiwis, but he failed, scoring 51 runs across four innings at 12.75. His twin LBW dismissals in the Christchurch Test against the moving ball raised questions on the selectors’ call.

However, with the India series looming (later this year), Paine feels Smith can work on his game, but he doesn’t come across as the threat at the top the way he does in the middle order.

"I look at it, that if I was playing against Australia, where would I prefer Steve Smith to bat? If I'm the opposition, I want him opening the batting," Paine said on ESPN's Around The Wicket.

"I want my best bowlers at their freshest with a brand new ball. I was in that Ashes in 2019 and went to England with him in another one, and when he was at his best batting at four, you just felt he couldn't get out.

"I would love to see him succeed as an opener, I think he can, there's no doubt about that, he's good enough to bat anywhere, but as an opposition player, I want him at the top of the order because that gives me the best chance of getting him out,” Paine added.

Smith ready for India challenge

Having failed to beat India at home on the past two occasions, Australia will be keen on turning the tables around this time. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Siraj leading India’s pace attack, Australian batters must be on top of their game to avoid past mistakes.

Paine feels he doesn’t see any change in the batting order for the India Tests.

"I don't think anything changes," Paine said of Australia's batting order.