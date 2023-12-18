Top 10 world news: Gaza toll exceeds 19,000, India arrests IS operatives, and more

Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza Strip has said that death toll in the enclave has crossed the 19,000 mark. In other news, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 8 Islamic State operatives. The agency on Monday (Dec 18) carried out raids in 19 locations across four Indian cities. In other news, speculations were rife over whether underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was poisoned in Pakistan. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

The war has crossed another grim milestone

As per the initial probes by NIA, the accused had planned on using explosive raw materials for the fabrication of IEDs which were to be deployed for carrying out attacks.

The 65-year-old underworld figure was reportedly poisoned and rushed to hospital in Pakistan's Karachi.

Reza Navar, a spokesperson for Iran's gas stations association, said experts were fixing the issue and it may take some time.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea identified the vessels as the MSC Clara and Norwegian-owned Swan Atlantic, and said the attacks were carried out after their crews failed to respond to calls from the group.

A recent poll found that more than two-thirds of the citizens or 69 per cent feel that Justin Trudeau should resign as Prime Minister and the leader of the Liberal Party.

"Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel, while willfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival," the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its report on Monday (Dec 18).

A large clinical trial of the medicine showed a 60 per cent reduction in the frequency of hot flushes after 12 weeks of use in women with moderate or severe symptoms. Experts have hailed Veoza as a "completely blockbuster drug".

Convicted child sex abuser Robert Yancy, Jr. escaped from a Texas prison. Last seen in a white Nissan Versa, authorities urge public assistance for his capture, emphasising community safety.

