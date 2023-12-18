Israel-Hamas war LIVE: UNSC to vote on new Gaza ceasefire call today
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday (Dec 17) that he was open to negotiations with Hamas, even as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) expanded its operations in the territory.
According to media sources, the killing of innocent hostages at the hands of the IDF has increased pressure on the Jewish country to come to the negotiating table.
On the other hand, Hamas has said that they will not hold talks with Israel until Israel stops its 'assault' on Palestinians "once and for all."
trending now
Meanwhile, telecommunication and internet were partially restored in Gaza late Sunday, which would possibly lead to high-intensity rescue and aid efforts.
Following are the latest updates from day 73 of the Israel-Hamas war.
Former British defense secretary Ben Wallace warned the Jewish nation that it risks undermining the legal basis for its action in the Gaza Strip.
Writing in the Telegraph, the senior Tory politician warned against a "killing rage" and said Israel's "original legal authority of self-defense is being undermined by its own actions."
The United Nations Security Council will vote Monday on a new resolution calling for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in the Gaza Strip.
The Syrian Center for Human Rights reported Sunday that two people, whose identities were not revealed, were killed in an Israeli attack against a military site close to Al-Dimas, west of Damascus.
According to reports in Israeli media, the Israeli spy agency Mossad has received the green light to restart negotiations with mediators.
The Chief of the agency David Barnea is travelling to Europe within the next two days to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for the second time in just under a week.
WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said he was appalled by the Israeli attacks on Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital over the weekend.
“WHO is appalled by the effective destruction of Kamal Adwan hospital in northern #Gaza over the last several days, rendering it non-functional and resulting in the death of at least 8 patients,” he said.
Threatening emails were sent to more than a dozen Jewish organisations and synagogues in at least 8 US states over the weekened, NCB News cited officials as saying.
In each instance, the threats — most of which have been about bombs — appear to have been emailed.
Synagogues and Jewish organisations in Maine, Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Colorado, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., received the threats. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were all related.
The UN Security Council could meet as early as Monday morning (Dec 18) to demand Israel and Hamas allow aid access to Gaza via land, air and sea routes.
Diplomats said the fate of the draft Security Council resolution hinges on final negotiations between Israel ally and council veto power, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, which has drafted the text.
The IDF announced that an Israeli fighter jet attacked Hezbollah infrastructure and a terrorist cell that was attempting to launch an anti-tank missile into Israel from the border area.
Gaza's health ministry claimed Sunday (Dec 17) that Israeli raids on the Jabalia refugee camp have killed at least 90 Palestinians.
According to Palestine's Wafa news agency, dozens were also injured or missing after Israel hit the residential square belonging to the al-Bursh and Alwan families.