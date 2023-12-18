Dawood death reports: Did Pak's caretaker PM really call him 'Messiah of humanity'? | Factcheck

A slew of screengrabs, by what appears to be the social media account of Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, has taken the internet by storm confirming the death of India’s most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim, who reportedly has been poisoned and admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

The viral post shared by account anwaar_kakkar said, "The Messiah of humanity, dear to every Pakistani heart, our beloved His Excellency Dawood Ibrahim passed away due to poisoned by unknown. He breathed his last in a hospital in Karachi. May Allah grant him the highest position in Jannat. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

However, DFRAC, an independent fact-checking website, calling the screenshot fake, shared a post on X saying that the username in the viral post did not match the official account of Anwaar ul Haq.

It further said that the parody account had an extra 'k' in the username and that the verified symbol in the screengrab of the Pakistani PM was also fake as the last post that Kakar shared on his official X account was on Dec 16.

Dawood Ibrahim allegedly poisoned

The 65-year-old underworld figure was reportedly poisoned and rushed to hospital in Pakistan's Karachi.

He allegedly was poisoned by one of his men and was rushed to hospital two days ago.

Unconfirmed reports also claim that he is in critical condition and that the Pakistani establishment has tightened the security around the hospital.

So far, none of the developments have been confirmed officially.

Mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Ibrahim has been staying in Pakistan for decades.

The fugitive gangster's nephew told India's anti-terror agency, NIA in January this year, that the underworld don stays in Karachi after marrying for the second time.

“Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh (married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad), Mehrin (married), and Maziya (unmarried), and one son Mohin Nawaz (married)," Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, said in the statement, which is part of the charge sheet filed by the NIA in the case in November last year.