Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted criminal, poisoned in Pakistan: Report  

India’s most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim has been reportedly poisoned and admitted at a hospital in Pakistan’s Karachi city.

The 65-year-old underworld figure, who is responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was allegedly poisoned by one of his men and was rushed to hospital two days ago.

Unconfirmed reports also claimed that he is in a critical condition and that the Pakistani establishment has tightened the security around the hospital.

Ibrahim has been staying in Pakistan for decades. This was confirmed by his sister’s son in January, telling the National Investigating Agency that the underworld don stays in Karachi after marrying for the second time.

According to Indian authorities, Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed more than 250 people and injured thousands.

He is also believed to be involved in various other criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion, and arms smuggling.

He is said to have close links with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Also read | North Korea fires ballistic projectile, says South Korea

For decades, India has been seeking the extradition of Dawood Ibrahim from Pakistan and has provided several evidence of his activities in that country. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied giving shelter to the criminal.