Who is Dawood Ibrahim? Why is he India's most wanted criminal?

Dawood Ibrahim, India's most wanted criminal, was hospitalised after allegedly being poisoned in Karachi, Pakistan. Reports claim that the 67-year-old underworld figure is in critical condition, and the Pakistani authorities have tightened security around the hospital. However, there's no official confirmation from either India or Pakistan. According to some reports, Dawood was rushed to the hospital two days ago after one of his men poisoned him.

Here's everything you need to know about Dawood Ibrahim.

Who is Dawood Ibrahim?

Dawood Ibrahim is one of the most prominent criminals in the Indian underworld. The United Nations Security Council and the United States have declared him a terrorist for his association with Al-Qaeda.

The criminal kingpin is also a large-scale drug runner.

Dawood Ibrahim was the son of a police constable. He joined a mob in Mumbai under Karim Lala. Then, he set up a multi-billion-dollar illegal enterprise in the '80s and '90s. His criminal activities revolved around prostitution, gambling, and drugs.

Despite moving to Dubai in 1986 to avoid criminal prosecution, Dawood Ibrahim stayed a prominent figure in Mumbai's criminal network. He also had ties to a large-scale drug-smuggling operation, exporting narcotics to the United Kingdom and Western Europe. Dawood was also the head of D-company, a Mumbai-based crime syndicate.

In 1993, the Indian government declared him the mastermind behind the Mumbai attacks, during which 12 coordinated bombs were detonated across the city, killing 257 and injuring over 700.

In 2003, the US placed him on the list of global terrorists. Moreover, the US Department of the Treasury Office has forbidden US financial entities from working with him. He has a smuggling route shared with and used by Al-Qaeda, said reports.

Dawood Ibrahim was also one of the suspects in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed over 170 people.

In 2010, Ibrahim made it to Forbes' World's 10 Most Wanted list after many attempts to locate him failed.

Ibrahim has supposedly been staying in Pakistan for decades, as per several reports. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied giving shelter to the criminal.

India has urged Pakistan to hand over 20 fugitives, including Dawood Ibrahim. India has also asked the international community to pressure Pakistan to turn him over and has placed a bounty of $25 million on Dawood's head.