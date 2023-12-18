China executes notorious female serial killer for brutally killing seven people

China executed a notorious female serial killer by death penalty on Monday (Dec 18) who was accused of killing seven people in different cities.

The woman, named Lao Rongzhi, was executed in Nanchang, East China’s Jiangxi Province, reported the state-run communist party’s mouthpiece Global Times.

The woman engaged in a series of crimes, including robbery, extortion, and the brutal murder of seven individuals, between 1996 and 1999.

According to reports, while Lao would pick targets at entertainment venues, her boyfriend Fa Ziying used to kill them.

The woman spent 20 years on the run, evading authorities using aliases. Finally, she was arrested in Fujian province in 2019 and charged with the crimes of intentional homicide, robbery and kidnapping in August 2020.

Lao’s appeal rejected by high court

Last year, Lao was given the death penalty by the Intermediate People's Court of Nanchang, Jiangxi, a decision she contested in the Jiangxi Provincial High People's Court.

In August this year, the hearing of the case took place and the high court upheld the death sentence.

Lao had her all political rights stripped and properties confiscated as a result of the verdict.

The court found that Lao and her ex-boyfriend intentionally and illegally took the lives of others; used violence or threats to gain illegal possession of others' property; and kidnapped others to extort money or property.

Lao’s arguments

During the trial, Lao claimed that she was a victim of her boyfriend, who allegedly used to torture her. She claimed that she even thought of committing suicide after being continuously beaten by him.

Later, she also tendered an apology to the families of her victims.

Death penalties in China

An Amnesty International report earlier this year revealed that China, along with Iran and Saudi Arabia, accounted for the vast majority of known judicial executions last year.

