US: Texas police on alert as man serving life for child sexual abuse escapes jail

Texas, US Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 18, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Robert Yancy Jr. was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Photograph:(Twitter)

Convicted child sex abuser Robert Yancy, Jr. escaped from a Texas prison. Last seen in a white Nissan Versa, authorities urge public assistance for his capture, emphasizing community safety.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a disturbing announcement on Sunday (Dec 18), reporting that a man serving a life sentence for child sex abuse escaped from prison. The fugitive, identified as 39-year-old Robert Yancy, Jr., was last seen at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, around 3:38 pm.

Authorities are actively searching for Yancy, who reportedly fled in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with license plate DNR9145. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater.

Jail records reveal that Yancy received a life sentence without the possibility of parole in 2022 for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Victoria County.

Public assistance urged

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is seeking the public's help in locating the escapee. Citizens are advised to stay away from Yancy and immediately report any sightings to the authorities.

“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escapee. Robert Yancy, Jr. (#02400500), 39 years old, was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, December 17 at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) said in a statement.

“If you see Yancy, do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477,” TDCJ added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

