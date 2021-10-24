Top 10 world news: Ind vs Pak T20WC, China strengthening border protection & more

India and Pakistan are facing each other in T20 World Cup. The two neighbouring countries now square off only in the multi-nation ICC tournaments as the bilateral series between the two has been suspended due to political reasons. They last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup and India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that cricket captain-turned-Prime Minister Imran Khan is more popular in India than PM Modi.

LIVE: Ind vs Pak T20WC-Afridi and Ali shine as IND lose early wickets 39-3(7)

Pakistan's Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl fist against Virat Kohli-led Team India. "We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said.

Watch: Pak minister brags Imran Khan more popular in India than PM Modi

Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has made some bizarre claims about the popularity of his country’s cricket captain-turned-Prime Minister Imran Khan in India.

Taliban minister’s message over army looks to warn neighbours

It may be seen as a response to reports that the US and Pakistan may be coming up with an understanding for facilitating the former’s drone attacks in the war-torn country.

UK: Highest weekly COVID-19 cases reported since July

Deaths have surged by 12 per cent over the past week, and the total since the start of the pandemic now stands at 139,461, which is the second-highest in Europe after Russia.

'Work hard': Taliban to offer wheat in exchange of work to reduce poverty and starvation

The Taliban government is aiming to distribute 11,600 tons of wheat in Kabul, and nearly 55,000 tons in cities such as Herat, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Mazar-i-Sharif and Pol-i-Khomri, and a few more areas.

Treat it as a game, not war: Mohammad Kaif on India-Pakistan clash

Former Team India batter Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to share a piece of advice for fans from around the globe as India gear up to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Kaif has urged the fans to treat the match as just a game and not a political war on social media.

Cop26: Plant-based dishes to dominate the menu with 80% Scottish food

The delegates will be served dishes like potato, leek and rosemary chowder, smoked salmon and “a spiced mushroom and onion burger served with a vegan tomato mayo, slaw and shoots”.

Jail's better than home? Annoyed by wife, man asks Italy police to put him behind bars

A man went to the local police barracks and requested them to put him behind bars as he felt that would be easier and more bearable than living with his wife.

Eight children die of starvation in Kabul as Taliban fails to stabilise country

Local leaders have urged the world to wake up to the Afghan crisis and help the locals. He also alleged that this incident had not made headlines as the victims belonged to minority community.

China's new law seeks to 'strengthen border defense'

The new law was adopted by Chinese lawmakers. It seeks to "strengthen border defence" and support economic and social development.