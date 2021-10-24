Jail's better than home? Annoyed by wife, man asks Italy police to put him behind bars

Every couple has good and bad days, and some end up taking steps such as separating in case the two don’t get along. However, a man in Italy had to take help from the police to escape his wife.

A man went to the local police barracks and requested them to put him behind bars as he felt that would be easier and more bearable than living with his wife.

The 30-year-old Albanian citizen had been under house arrest for drug-related crimes since the past few months. He had few more years left to serve.

"He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn't going well anymore," Ferrante said.

The man could not bear the domestic differences anymore. "He said, 'Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can't do it anymore, I want to go to jail."

A resident of Guidonia Montecelio, a little outside Rome, when the man realised he "was no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife", he decided to go and get locked up in the jail instead.

"Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars," Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri reported.

Much to his delight, his wishes were granted as he was charged for violating house arrest rules. The judicial authorities ordered local police officers to transfer the drug criminal to jail — giving him a relief from his domestic issues.