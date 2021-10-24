Treat it as a game, not war: Mohammad Kaif offers 'small advice' ahead of India-Pakistan clash in T20 WC 2021

Former Team India batter Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to share a piece of advice for fans from around the globe as India gear up to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Kaif has urged the fans to treat the match as just a game and not a political war on social media.

India and Pakistan will open their respective campaigns in the T20 World Cup 2021 with a high-profile clash against each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). The hype surrounding the game is at an all-time high as the arch-rivals are set to resume their rivalry after a wait of two years.

India and Pakistan had last met in the ODI World Cup in 2019. The two teams do not play bilateral cricket anymore due to political tensions between the two countries. India and Pakistan lock horns only in major ICC events despite sharing one of the greatest rivalries in the history of cricket.

With the excitement levels peaking ahead of the clash which is hours away from getting underway in Dubai, Kaif advised all to ensure cricket is enjoyed while keeping politics, hate and arrogance away from the game.

"On this nervous morning, one small advice. It is always a great idea to watch cricket by keeping away from politics, hate and arrogance. Enjoy the day, celebrate your win not your rival's defeat. Treat it as a game, not war. #indvspak," Kaif wrote in a tweet.

Social media is abuzz with tweets ahead of the start of the most-awaited game of the T20 World Cup 2021 with fans and experts sharing their predictions. India and Pakistan have met on five occasions in the T20 World Cup so far with the Men in Blue defeating Pakistan in all five meetings.

India will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they take on Babar & Co. in Dubai on Sunday. While Pakistan have already announced their 12-man squad for the game, India have not hinted about their probable playing XI yet.

