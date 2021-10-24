UK: Highest weekly COVID-19 cases reported since July; Johnson rules out the possibility of lockdown

Britain has recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 since July over the past week, reveal government figures. A total of 333,465 people in Britain tested positive for the deadly coronavirus over the past seven days.

As per daily figures, there were 44,985 new cases on Saturday, down from 49,298 on Friday. Daily death figures were only available for England and showed that there were 135 fatalities within 28 days of a positive test.

Deaths have surged by 12 per cent over the past week, and the total since the start of the pandemic now stands at 139,461, which is the second-highest in Europe after Russia.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday ruled out the possibility of a lockdown. This comes in as the advisers warned that acting early with lighter measures to cut the rise in cases would reduce the need for tougher restrictions later.

Johnson’s government said that there is no need yet to introduce a “Plan B”. Johnson said, “I’ve got to tell you at the moment that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that, that is on the cards at all.”

Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), in minutes from an October 14 meeting, said, "In the event of increasing case rates, earlier intervention would reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures."

“SAGE advises that policy work on the potential reintroduction of measures should be undertaken now so that it can be ready for rapid deployment if required.”