Eight children die of starvation in Kabul as Taliban fails to stabilise country

Taliban have been struggling to bring stability in the country. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, locals have been complaining about increasing poverty in the country.

The increasing poverty has in turn led to locals, especially minority communities and orphan children starving. In such a recent case, eight children have been reported to have died due to starvation.

As per local reports, eight children lost their lives to starvation in western Kabul. The children lived in the town of Etefaq, in the 13th district of Kabul, in the Barchi plain.

The deceased children were orphans and had been struggling to find employment and earn their daily bread since Taliban took control of the country in August.

Mohammad Ali Bamiani, a religious scholar and orator at one of the mosques in western Kabul buried these children. He reported that these eight children, four boys and four girls, had been given some bread to eat earlier by neighbours. However, needless to say, a little portion of bread was not enough to keep eight children in good health and alive.

"When the landlord wanted to invite the children for morning tea, he saw that they were all dead," he said, quoting the homeowner.

The father of these children had recently passed away after suffering from paralysis and a tumour in his head. Their mother, who was also a heart patient, was unable to bear the loss of her husband and died a few days after her partner’s death. The family had been unable to treat the father and mother due to poverty.

Now, their children are facing the brunt of the family poverty. The oldest child is 11-year-old and the youngest is less than three-years-old. They had been unable to get employment and earn their daily bread, which led to intermittent starvation, which then became the cause of their death.

Talking about the same, Mohammad Mohaqiq, the leader of the People's Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan, has urged the world to wake up to the Afghan crisis and help the locals. He also alleged that this incident had not made headlines as the victims belonged to minority community.