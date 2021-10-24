Verbal clashes take place between Taliban factions, sources tell WION

Several clashes took place after a verbal fight between factions affiliated with Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, the leader of a dissident faction from the Taliban who recently died, and another affiliated with the local authorities in the western city of Herat.

A Taliban source told WION that Taliban forces had to intervene to break off the clashes and control the situation between the two groups.

The reason behind the violent clash between Taliban forces is not yet clear.

Also read | Taliban minister’s ‘veiled’ message over army looks to warn neighbours

Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi was the leader of a dissident group from the Taliban who recently died after he was severely wounded in an attack by Taliban militants on May 11. He succumbed to injuries on May 15 in Herat.

Niazi had earlier served as governor of Herat and Balkh provinces during the Taliban rule in the 1990s and was the deputy leader of a Taliban faction led by Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour. His faction was reportedly not involved in the ongoing peace talks with the US and Kabul governments.

The recent clash between two factions was one of the many that have been taking place between the two factions in the recent past.

Meanwhile, locals in Taloqan, the capital of Takhar province, took to the streets to protest against the rising poverty rate in Afghanistan. Locals have been asking the Taliban government to bring back stability in the country and help them in battling the rising unemployment and poverty rate.

Taliban, however, have been unable to gain financial and economical support from western countries. The country has also been facing blackouts as the Taliban government has been unable to pay electricity bills to neighbouring countries, giving rise to fears that a complete blackout in the country might not be too far.