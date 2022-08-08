Top 10 news: Air strikes kill 51 in Gaza, people queue up at fuel stations in Bangladesh, and more

Russia is allegedly "openly blackmailing the whole world," according to Ukraine's nuclear agency Enerhoatom, by threatening to blow up the Zaporizhzhia power facility. According to Ukraine, Russian forces allegedly "wired" the nuclear plant's energy components with explosives. In another update, an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told reporters at a briefing that the IDF believes 51 people were killed in Gaza during the most recent round of fighting, 24 of whom were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organisation.

Russia has wired nuclear power plant with explosives: Ukraine

Russia is allegedly "openly blackmailing the whole world," according to Ukraine's nuclear agency Enerhoatom, by threatening to blow up the Zaporizhzhia power facility. According to Ukraine, Russian forces allegedly "wired" the nuclear plant's energy components with explosives. 500 Russian soldiers and rocket launchers, according to the head of Ukraine's state nuclear power company, Enerhoatom, are stationed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site.

51, including 27 civilians killed in Gaza during the latest air strikes: Israel Defense Forces

An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told reporters at a briefing that the IDF believes 51 people were killed in Gaza during the most recent round of fighting, 24 of whom were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organisation. The military claims their numbers are approximations. The military claims that 16 non-combatants were killed by Gazan rockets that missed their target.

India to block sale of Chinese phones priced below $150: Report

In order to increase the chances of domestic businesses, India is reportedly trying to prevent Chinese companies from accessing its sub-$150 (Rs 12000) phone market, according to a report from Bloomberg News on Monday, citing anonymous sources. The change, according to the article, would be devastating for Chinese businesses like Xiaomi and Realme.

Bangladesh: People queue up at fuel stations after 52% surge in fuel prices

People are queuing up at fuel stations late at night to fill up their tanks in Bangladesh after the price was hiked 52 per cent. Demanding the unexpected price increase be reversed, angry demonstrators surrounded fuel stations throughout Bangladesh. In the "highest ever" price hike since the country got independence, diesel rate went up by 34 Taka per litre.

ISRO’s SSLV satellite failure: What exactly went wrong? Here’s the truth

The inaugural small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), carrying the earth observation satellite EOS-02 and a co-passenger student spacecraft AzaadiSAT, did not launch as planned on Sunday. The mission failed because the SSLV-D1 placed the satellites in an elliptical orbit rather than a circular one, leaving them "unusable," as ISRO later said in a statement.

CWG 2022: Indian contingent shines, ends campaign at fourth slot with a staggering 61 medals



The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition came to an end on Monday (August 08) in Birmingham. The just-concluded edition was keenly awaited after Team India's heroics in Tokyo Olympics last year. The entire Indian contingent was filled with superstar athletes and the countrymen had high hopes and expectations from many star athletes. India did not disappoint and returned with a staggering 61 medals.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Jessica Chastain for her Ukraine visit, says it's extremely valuable

Amid the turbulent situation in Ukraine, many known personalities of the world have paid a visit to the country. Joining the long list, Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain is the latest to visit the war-torn country amid the invasion. On Sunday, the actress met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the country's capital Kyiv. The meeting was held in the presidential palace.

77 years of atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki: There's a new risk of nuclear confrontation

This year on August 6, bells tolled in Hiroshima to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. On August 6 and August 9 in 1945, the United States detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and for the first time, the world saw a new type of weapon of destruction.

New finds highlight how middle-class lived in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius's eruption in AD 79



A team of archaeologists have found four new rooms in a house in Pompeii. The rooms are filled with plates, amphoras and other everyday objects. It is giving a rare glimpse of middle-class life in the ancient Roman city in AD 79.

Doja Cat responds to fans' concern over her shaved head: 'I’m rich, I’m fine'

Since Doja Cat shaved her head, fans and followers have voiced their concerns about her mental health. The singer has now addressed the concerns in an Instagram post.