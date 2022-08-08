Doja Cat responds to fans' concern over her shaved head: 'I’m rich, I’m fine'

Since Doja Cat shaved her head, fans and followers have voiced their concerns about her mental health. The singer has now addressed the concerns in an Instagram post.

The singer and rapper took to social media and wrote, "Just the whole, ‘Are you okay, queen?’ s**t makes me want to rip my…I guess the hair that I have left out, and that would be my pubics."

Doja Cat in a separate post, explained why she shaved her head. She said, "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I don’t like having hair. I’ve never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.'"

Last week, during an Instagram Live, Doja Cat revealed her shaved head and afterwards went on to shave her own eyebrows. She let her fans know how difficult it is for her to maintain her natural hair, especially when she is working out.

Doja said, "I remember feeling so f****ng, just exhausted with working out. Whenever I went to go train—I had a trainer at one point—and I’d be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and attack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off my head while I’d be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."

She further added, "I just can’t believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f****ng head,'" and admitted that she is "really liking this."

Recently, Doja Cat and Post Malone released the music video for ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’, from Malone’s fourth album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

