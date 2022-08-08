77 years of atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki: There's a new risk of nuclear confrontation

Use of atomic bomb

US physicists got to know about the experiments in Germany demonstrating the possibility of nuclear fission. They understood the potential energy that was expected to be released by it.

The US Office of Scientific Research and Development (OSRD) was created in June 1941 to coordinate scientific research for military purposes during World War II. OSRD had a joint responsibility with the war department in the Manhattan Project to develop an atomic bomb.

An atomic device was set off on July 16, 1945, near Alamogordo, New Mexico, after four years. The explosive power equivalent to that of more than 15,000 tons of TNT was generated and that's when an atomic bomb was born.

(Photograph:AFP)