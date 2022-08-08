Russia has wired nuclear power plant with explosives: Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.



Russia is allegedly "openly blackmailing the whole world," according to Ukraine's nuclear agency Enerhoatom, by threatening to blow up the Zaporizhzhia power facility.

According to Ukraine, Russian forces allegedly "wired" the nuclear plant's energy components with explosives.

500 Russian soldiers and rocket launchers, according to the head of Ukraine's state nuclear power company, Enerhoatom, are stationed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site.

The chief of Russia's radiation, chemical, and biological defence forces, Major General Valery Vasiliev, was cited as saying, "There will either be Russian territory or a burned desert."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that it would be "open season" worldwide if Russia was allowed to "bully" Ukraine without opposition.

The US thought it was vital to stand up to Russia because its aggression against Ukraine jeopardised the core values of the international order, Mr. Bliken said during a press conference with South Africa's foreign minister, Naledi Pandor.

What are the chances of a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia?

The biggest nuclear power plant in Europe is located at Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

The plant in southeast Ukraine was taken by Russian soldiers in early March, but Ukrainian specialists are still in charge of it.

Following reports of shelling, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today demanded that access be granted to foreign inspectors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

At a press conference in Japan, Mr. Guterres declared: "Any attack on a nuclear plant is a suicidal act."

Since the development of commercial nuclear power, there have only been two significant nuclear accidents: Chernobyl and Fukushima.

In comparison to the Chernobyl plant, also in Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant employs more cutting-edge technology.

A commercial-type power reactor cannot explode like a nuclear bomb since the fuel is not enriched beyond roughly 5%, according to the World Nuclear Association.

(With inputs from agencies)



