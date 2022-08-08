Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Jessica Chastain for her Ukraine visit, says It's extremely valuable

On February 24, Russian began an invasion of the neighbouring country Ukraine and now it's been more than 150 days and 7 seven months, the people of the country have gone through a lot - from losing their well-settled lives, to homes. As per the reports, at least 12 million people have left their homes - some shifted to neighbouring countries in Europe, while many stayed in Ukraine but moved to a safe place.



Amid the turbulent situation, many known personalities of the world have paid a visit. Joining the long list, Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain is the latest to visit the war-torn country amid the invasion.



On Sunday, the actress met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the country's capital Kyiv. The meeting was held in the presidential palace



Comedian turned politician shared some photos with Chastain on his official Telegram account.

Sharing the pictures, Zelensky wrote, per Fox News, "American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable,"



"Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more Thanks for the support!"



Chastain also visited a children's hospital Okhmatdyt where she met the young children and later she travelled to the city of Irpin.



In the photos shared, 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress is simply dressed in an all-black outfit and her hair is loosely tied. Meanwhile, Zelensky is wearing a green t-shirt matched with grey pants.



In June, the Government of Ukraine thanked all the Hollywood celebrities who have visited the country in this dangerous situation.

They wrote, ''Ukraine is grateful to Hollywood stars who, despite the danger, have visited us. ''@SeanPenn,@LievSchreiber, Angelina Jolie,@BenStiller you are more than just an inspiration to all of us. Millions around the world have heard the truth from you about the struggle of the 🇺🇦 people.''