CWG 2022: Indian contingent shines, ends campaign at fourth slot with a staggering 61 medals

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition came to an end on Monday (August 08) in Birmingham. The just-concluded edition was keenly awaited after Team India's heroics in Tokyo Olympics last year. The entire Indian contingent was filled with superstar athletes and the countrymen had high hopes and expectations from many star athletes.

India did not disappoint and returned with a staggering 61 medals -- 22 gold, 16 silver, 23 bronze to end at the fourth position with Australia, England and Canada finishing at the first, second and third positions respectively. Here's a look at the top-ten ranked sides after the end of CWG'22:

Talking about India's overall campaign, it was raining medals for the country with the likes of Mirabai Chanu (gold), PV Sindhu (gold), Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's and Savita Punia-led women's team, Indian women's cricket team, Sharath Kamal (gold), Bajrang Punia (gold), Lakshya Sen (gold), Kidambi Srikanth and many other big names ensuring a podium finish. Among all sports, wrestling was India's most successful at CWG 2022 with as many as 12 medals. For the unversed, all 12 wrestlers had returned with medals in Gold Coast 2018 and the squad has managed to replicate its heroics this time around as well.

India's nemesis Australia denied the women's cricket team and the men's hockey team of winning a gold medal each as both sides settled for a second-spot finish. Meanwhile, India's 2018 medal-tally was 66 (26 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals) and, thus, the country ended with five fewer medals with shooting -- which was one of the strongest disciplines for the contingent in 2018 -- not being part of CWG'22. In addition, Neeraj Chopra's absence hurt the Indian team. Given his form, he was very likely to end with gold or silver.