CWG 2022: Indian men's hockey team suffer humiliating 7-0 defeat against Australia in final, settle for silver

While it has been raining medals for the Indian contingent on the last day of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition, in Birmingham, on Monday (August 08), the Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team faltered in the final encounter to lose to Australia by a whopping 7-0 margin.

Coming into this contest on the back of an unbeaten streak so far in the competition, India were expected to give a tough fight to the Australians. However, nothing clicked for the Men in Blue as they were trailing 2-0 in the first quarter and the lead extended to 5-0 at halftime. The writing was always on the wall as India were only playing the catchup game and never looked to threaten the Aussies.

Goals from Blake Govers, Tom Wickham, Fynn Ogilvie along with braces from Nathan Ephraums and Jacob Anderson helped Australia thump India. It could've been more embarrassing for India had PR Sreejesh not saved a few towards the end of the match. Even the likes of vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh and captain Manpreet were kept silent throughout the contest. Thus, the Australian men's hockey team ended their glorious run in an emphatic manner and continue their dominance at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza by claiming their seventh gold medal at the Games.

India, on the other hand, continues to search for their maiden gold at CWG. They, however, settled for silver -- which is their third overall. Manpreet & Co. were at their very best in the group stage, topping Pool B and defeating South Africa 3-2 in the semi-finals before being blown away by Australia in the summit clash.

Earlier, their women's counterpart had ended at the third spot after beating New Zealand in their bronze-medal face-off.