New finds highlight how middle-class lived in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius's eruption in AD 79

How people from middle and lower income classes lived before Mount Vesuvius's eruption, one of the most well-known volcanic eruptions in history, buried the Roman city in AD 79.

Recently, a team of archaeologists found four new rooms in a house in Pompeii. The rooms are filled with plates, amphoras and other everyday objects. It is giving a rare glimpse of middle-class life in the ancient Roman city in AD 79.

The archaeologists discovered a trunk with its lid left open. They also found a wooden dishware closet, with its shelves caved in. As seen in the images, they found a three-legged accent table with decorative bowls kept on top.

The Pompeii archaeological park authority said on Saturday (August 6) that the team of archaeologists found remains of bowls, there's a trunk which was apparently emptied in a hurry.

They said that a bed and a crib-shaped terra-cotta perfume burner were found on two floors of a previously-excavated building. There're some were more valuable items than others, such as vessels made of bronze or glass next to everyday tools.

The park's director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said: "A large slice of the population in the Roman Empire were people who sweated for their daily bread but were also anxious to raise their social status."

"The owners of the Larario house in Pompeii had been able to decorate the courtyard hosting the Lares site and a well with outstanding paintings, but evidently they didn't have enough money for all of the rooms," Zuchtriegel said.

"We don't know who lived here but the pleasurable life depicted in the courtyard was probably more of an aspiration than their everyday reality," Zuchtriegel added.

