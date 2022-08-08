'I'm stressed': Bride-to-be suggests guests can pay for meals instead of gifts as 'everything is so expensive'

It is quite normal to see families going all out when it comes to the wedding of their son or daughter. But it is cent per cent true that all these preparations such as shopping, selecting the venue, finalising the menu and in the end keeping everything on a set budget, can be an overwhelming task.

That struggle recently made news headlines when a bride-to-be expressed her frustration over the rising prices of food items and suggested that the guests should pay for the food in place of gifts.

ALSO READ | 'This is Ratan Tata. I got your letter. Can we meet?' Here's how a phone call changed Repos Energy's fate

A screenshot of a Reddit post is going viral on social media platforms. In the post, a girl rants and asks, "Did anyone ask their guests to pay for their meals?"

She wrote: "Everything is so expensive at the moment. We’re either going to postpone our October wedding, cancel the guest part or ask our guests to pay for their meals in lieu of gifts. I’ve sent invites out so not sure how we’d go about it. Please help. I’m stressed and sad."

ALSO READ | Earth's days mysteriously getting longer; scientists struggle to find reason

Here's the screenshot:

The post was followed by comments like "I agree", "Exactly", and "no issue with that", which suggested that the thought might get accepted by a majority of people as we all are struggling to keep up with the rising prices of food items, basics and necessities.

One user wrote: "Personally if I was asked to pay for my food within reason instead of a gift I would be really happy with that. So long as that was the understanding from the start. Some people just want to spend the day with their family and friends I see no issue with that."

Another user said, "Exactly what I was going to say. Not a terrible deal if meals are in a reasonable price range and gifts aren't expected. I'd be okay with it."

One user wrote, "They’re considering having either no guests or asking guests to pay for their own meal instead of gifting to the couple. Just sounds like they want to celebrate getting married but are in unfortunate finances."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.