'This is Ratan Tata. I got your letter. Can we meet?' Here's how a phone call changed Repos Energy's fate

Founders of Repos Energy recently revealed how a phone call changed their fortune — the call was none other than famous Indian industrialist, Ratan Tata.

In a long and detailed post on LinkedIn, the company's co-founder Aditi Bhosale Walunj shared the experience of interacting with Ratan Tata.

In the post, Aditi mentioned the initial days when she and her husband, Chetan Walunj, had just started and were figuring out ways to grow their firm.

They agreed that they needed a mentor and the first name they thought of was Ratan Tata. Aditi wrote, "Without any doubt we both had one name that is Ratan Tata Sir."

"Our encounter with Ratan Tata sir was not a normal one. Its a Hausla Junoon Story. Started with what I learnt from Sadhguru," Aditi wrote as the beginning lines of the sweet and encouraging post.

ALSO READ | Earth's days mysteriously getting longer; scientists struggle to find reason

She said that she casually told Chetan, let's go and meet him. The remarks left her husband 'confused' who said, "Aditi he is not my neighbour that you are saying lets (sic) meet".

Aditi then wrote added they both have no formal business education but they learned one thing that 'An excuse towards anything is a foundation which one builds a house of failure'.

She said, "Everyone told us you cannot meet him and its (sic) impossible. We dint use this as an excuse."

But, they pursued their ambition and left for the Indian financial capital Mumbai. She said that they made a 3D presentation of how they wanted to change the energy distribution and "deliver any energy/fuel to the last mile using technology".

They also sent handwritten letters to Ratan , reachedched out to some right pe,ople and waited for 12 hours outside his house.

She then wrote that they left for their room and at 10pm (local time), they received a call. Aditi said that she was reluctant to answer but she did and the rest is history.

ALSO READ | Chinese scientists looking to use lunar satellites to understand initial days of earth

The voice on the other side said, "Hi! Can I speak to Aditi?" TO which she said yes.

"This is Ratan Tata here. I got your letter. Can we meet?” The call left Aditi numb, stunned with goosebumps, tears rolling down her cheeks and of course a smile on her face.

For the unversed, Repos Energy is a Pune-based startup which offers doorstep delivery of diesel through its app. The main aim of the company is to reduce the country's total fuel consumption.

In her post, Aditi said that the next day they reached at 10.45am (local time) at Ratan Tata's house. She mentioned the moment they saw him walking towards them. She said, "it felt like SILENCE."

The three-hour-long meeting was sheer mediation for them where he heard their idea and also shared his experiences and guided them, Aditi said.

Ratan Tata Sir asked, "What do you expect from me?"

Aditi and Chetan said, "Sir, help us serve people and take our country global. Guide us". Ratan Tata said, "Okay"

In a thank you note, Aditi wrote that post that meeting and everything else, Repos is where it is today because of Ratan Tata.

"From TATA motors helping us , to Ratan Tata sir conversations on the phone , to showing him our first Mobile Fuel Station to him giving his insights, to having some amazing conversations over coffee to receiving sir’s first token investment in 2019 and to now receiving an other round in in (sic) April 2022." she wrote.

A few weeks ago, Ratan Tata who eventually backed the mobile energy distribution startup, launched their organic waste-powered ‘mobile electric charging vehicle’ solution.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.