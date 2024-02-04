Top 10 world news: Hamas warns of 'further turmoil'; death toll in Ukraine bakery blast soars to 28; and more

Following a wave of strikes on Yemen by the US and UK, militant organisation Hamas has warned that this will bring further turmoil to the region. Citing a statement from Hamas, a report by the news agency AFP said that the Palestinian militant group called the bombing of Houthi targets "a blatant assault on the sovereignty of a sister Arab country, and an escalation that will drag the region into further turmoil." Meanwhile, in a detailed report, the UK's top defence committee has admitted that UK has become 'too weak' to fight a prolonged war. The defence committee said that to be able to fight a sustained, high-intensity war, the military requires sustained ongoing investment. The death toll in a Ukrainian strike on Russia-held region of eastern Ukraine has increased to 28, according to Russian authorities.

Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Sunday (Feb 4) that the wave of American and British strikes in Yemen would bring "further turmoil" to the Middle East.

The death toll rose to 28 after a Ukrainian attack on a bakery and restaurant in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine with Western-supplied rockets, said Russia, on Sunday (Feb 4), a day after the shelling.

The United Kingdom (UK) warned on Saturday (Feb 4) that it is “too weak” to fight a prolonged war, adding that since Feb 2022, its stockpile of munitions was far below the level required to counter with certainty a threat from Russia.

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has arrested an employee posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, accused of being an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A Labour Member of Parliament (MP) in the UK has called for the law to be modified to allow dead people to change their gender in official records after death.

The Hong Kong branch of a multinational company has lost $25.6 million (HK$200 million) after scammers using deepfake technology posed as the firm’s chief financial officer (CFO) in a video conference call.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants it to join them ahead of the general elections, a claim the BJP has strongly rebutted.

The World Health Organization's cancer agency recently warned that the number of new cancer cases will rise to more than 35 million in 2050, which is 77 per cent higher than the figure in 2022.

Days after the government announced the prestigious Padma Vibhushan for Chiranjeevi, his son-actor Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana hosted a dazzling celebration at the family's farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad.