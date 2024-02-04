Death toll rises to 28 after attack on bakery in Russian-controlled city; Zelensky visits frontline village

At least 28 people, including nine women and a child, have been killed after a Ukrainian attack on a bakery and restaurant in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine with Western-supplied rockets, said Russia, on Sunday (Feb 4). Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops on the southeastern front and handed out medals, said his office.

At least 28 killed in shelling on bakery, restaurant

At least 28 people were killed after Ukrainian shelling struck the bakery in the Russian-controlled city of Lysychansk on late Saturday (Feb 3), said the local Russian-backed officials.

They also claimed that the attack was conducted using the United States-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and expected swift and “unconditional condemnation” from the international community.

Emergency workers worked overnight to look for survivors in the rubble of what remained of the shattered Adriatic Restaurant on Moskovska Street, where according to the Russian officials, a bakery had been set up for civilians.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed head of the Luhansk region said that the bakery was crowded with civilians when it was struck. The Russian emergency ministry said 10 people had been pulled from the rubble alive.

“Search operations continue on the site of the collapsed bakery...28 people, including a child, have died,” the Russian emergency situations ministry said in a post on Telegram. According to officials, 18 men, nine women and one child were among those killed.

Additionally, four more people were in an “extremely grave condition,” said the ministry. Ukraine is yet to comment on the attack and allegations by Russia.

Pasechnik has declared a day of mourning in the Russian-held region and vowed retaliation against Ukraine.

Zelensky visits troops

The Ukrainian president visited the frontline village of Robotyne which was liberated late August.

“It’s an honour to be here today. To support the warriors and award them. They face a difficult and critical mission to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine,” said Zelensky, in a statement after visiting Zaporizhzhia region.

A video posted on Facebook showed the Ukrainian president in uniform meeting soldiers in a dark room that looked like an underground cellar.

“I have the great honour to be here today, to reward you, because you have such a difficult and decisive mission on your shoulders to repel the enemy and win this war,” he told the troops.

The visit also comes amid reports that the Ukrainian government had informed the White House that it plans to fire the country’s army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi who is overseeing the war against Russian occupation forces.

New mayor appointed

During his visit, Zelensky also announced the appointment of the mayor of an occupied city who was once abducted by Russia as the new head of the country’s southern embattled Zaporizhzhia region, said his office on Sunday (Feb 4).

“The head of state introduced the newly appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration Ivan Federov, who has been the mayor of the now temporarily occupied Melitopol since December 2020 and was in Russian captivity,” said the Ukrainian president’s office in a statement.

Melitopol is a city around 130 kilometres south of Zaporizhzhia, which has been under Russian occupation since the first weeks of their invasion in 2022. Fedorov, 35 was abducted in March 2022 by Russian troops after they entered his city and he refused to cooperate with them.

Fedorov replaced the previous governor Yuriy Malashko. “My goal is for all people who really want to return home to be able to do so as soon as possible,” said the 35-year-old as per the presidential office.




