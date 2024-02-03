Ukrainian shelling of bakery in occupied east claims lives of at least 8, says Russia

Ukraine on Saturday (Feb 3) bombarded a bakery in the occupied eastern city of Lysychansk, leaving dozens of civilians trapped under the rubble, said the Moscow-installed governor of the occupied Lugansk region.

"The Ukrainian army shelled a bakery in Lysychansk, there are civilians under the rubble," Leonid Pasechnik, a Russian occupation official, said on Telegram. "Three people were taken to hospital. There could be dozens more under the rubble," he said.

Russia's emergency ministry said that at least eight people had been killed in the incident and 10 others were injured.

"The bodies of victims were retrieved," the ministry said on Telegram, adding that six people had been taken out of the rubble alive.

Drone attack sets Russian refinery on fire, says governor

A massive blaze broke out after a drone attack, claimed by Ukraine, hit a major Russian oil refinery in the southwestern Volgograd region overnight.

The attack, as per the news agency AFP, was "organised" by Kyiv's SBU security service.

"Last night, the air defence and electronic jamming repelled an attack by drones in the Volgograd region's Kalachyovsky and Zakanalye districts," governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram.

"A fire started at the Volgograd refinery after one of the downed drones fell," he said, adding that the fire service had already brought the blaze under control by the start of the morning.

However, Bocharov said that no one was hurt in the incident.

Russian emergency services later told local media that the blaze had been put out.

"The fire at the refinery in Volgograd was 'organised' by SBU drones," a source in the Ukranian defence sector told AFP.

Russian energy giant Lukoil, which operates the refinery, says on its website that it is "the biggest producer of oil products in the federal South district", which covers eight regions of southwest Russia.