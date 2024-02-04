Ram Charan and Upasana host grand bash for Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan honour

Days after the government announced the prestigious Padma Vibhushan for Chiranjeevi, his son-actor Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana hosted a dazzling celebration at the family's farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry and political arena attended the star-studded event.

Attendees at the glamorous party included Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Brahamanandam, Thabitha Bandreddi, Suresh Babu, Mythri Naveen, and Dil Raju. Other notable celebrities like Niharika, Varun Tej, Allu Aravind, Sharwanand, Shankar, Sai Dharam Tej, and Vamshi Paidipally also graced the occasion. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with several other political figures, were also seen celebrating Chiranjeevi's phenomenal achievements.

Chiranjeevi, dressed in a dark blue shirt and denim pants, exuded elegance at the celebration. Ram Charan, on the other hand, opted for an embroidered black shirt and matching pants while Upasana showcased style in a black and white ensemble. Viral videos showed Ram Charan warmly welcoming guests with folded hands.

Another heartwarming video captured Chiranjeevi and Telangana Chief Minister posing with a flower bouquet, accompanied by Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha, Ram Charan, and Upasana. The family smiled from ear to ear, as they marked the special occasion.

Thabitha, taking to Instagram, shared delightful moments with Chiranjeevi, Ram, and Upasana, expressing her joy at being part of the celebration. She wrote, "It was such a joyful moment to be a part of celebrating @chiranjeevikonidela garu’s Padma Vibhushan honour last night! @upasanakaminenikonidela and @alwaysramcharan know the best as to how to make it radiantly special! Thank you for being such great hosts!"