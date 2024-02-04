Göteborg Film Festival winners list: Mother, Couch wins Best Nordic Film award

The Göteborg Film Festival celebrated Niclas Larsson's directorial debut, Mother, Couch, by awarding it the Dragon Award for Best Nordic Film. The film, featuring Ewan McGregor, was awarded SEK 400,000, which is about $38,000.

Mother, Couch premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and is based on the novel Mamma i soffa by Swedish author Jerker Virdborg. The story revolves around three siblings brought together when their mother refuses to leave a couch in a furniture store.

The Göteborg Film Festival also honoured Oona Airola with the Best Acting award for The Missile, while Juan Sarmiento G. received the award for Best Cinematography. Nikolaj Arcel's The Promised Land secured the Audience Dragon Award for Best Nordic Film, rounding out the list of notable winners at the festival.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Nordic Film

Mother, Couch

Best Acting

Oona Airola (The Missile)

Cinematography Award

Juan Sarmiento G (Madame Lune)

FIPRESCI Award

The Promised Land by Nikolaj Arcel

Audience Dragon Award Best Nordic Film

The Promised Land

Best Nordic Documentary

Ibelin by Benjamin Ree

International Debut Award

Me, Maryam, The Children And 26 Others by Farshad Hashemi

Best International Film

There’s Still Tomorrow by Paola Cortellesi

Draken Film Award

2008 Loves You by Nellie Lexfors

Youth Dragon Award

A Ravaging Wind by Paula Hernández

Mai Zetterling Grant

Director Jenifer Malmqvist

Honorary Dragon Award

Ewan McGregor

Nordic Honorary Dragon Award

Sidse Babett Knudsen

Dragon Award Best Swedish Short

Death of a Hero by Karin Franz Körlof

Audience Choice Award for Best Swedish Short

I Am the Fire by Patrik Eklund

Angelo Award

If Everyone Just Leaves by Karin Wegsjö and Nazira Abzalova

Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize