Göteborg Film Festival winners list: Mother, Couch wins Best Nordic Film award
Story highlights
Niclas Larsson's Mother, Couch wins Best Nordic Film at the Göteborg Film Festival, earning $38,000.
The Göteborg Film Festival celebrated Niclas Larsson's directorial debut, Mother, Couch, by awarding it the Dragon Award for Best Nordic Film. The film, featuring Ewan McGregor, was awarded SEK 400,000, which is about $38,000.
Mother, Couch premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and is based on the novel Mamma i soffa by Swedish author Jerker Virdborg. The story revolves around three siblings brought together when their mother refuses to leave a couch in a furniture store.
The Göteborg Film Festival also honoured Oona Airola with the Best Acting award for The Missile, while Juan Sarmiento G. received the award for Best Cinematography. Nikolaj Arcel's The Promised Land secured the Audience Dragon Award for Best Nordic Film, rounding out the list of notable winners at the festival.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best Nordic Film
Mother, Couch
Best Acting
Oona Airola (The Missile)
Cinematography Award
Juan Sarmiento G (Madame Lune)
FIPRESCI Award
The Promised Land by Nikolaj Arcel
Audience Dragon Award Best Nordic Film
The Promised Land
Best Nordic Documentary
Ibelin by Benjamin Ree
International Debut Award
Me, Maryam, The Children And 26 Others by Farshad Hashemi
Best International Film
There’s Still Tomorrow by Paola Cortellesi
Draken Film Award
2008 Loves You by Nellie Lexfors
Youth Dragon Award
A Ravaging Wind by Paula Hernández
Mai Zetterling Grant
Director Jenifer Malmqvist
Honorary Dragon Award
Ewan McGregor
Nordic Honorary Dragon Award
Sidse Babett Knudsen
Dragon Award Best Swedish Short
Death of a Hero by Karin Franz Körlof
Audience Choice Award for Best Swedish Short
I Am the Fire by Patrik Eklund
Angelo Award
If Everyone Just Leaves by Karin Wegsjö and Nazira Abzalova
Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize
Power Play (Makta) by Johan Fasting, Silje Storstein and Kristin Grue